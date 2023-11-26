The Milwaukee Bucks, with Malik Beasley, match up versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Beasley had nine points and 11 rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 131-128 win versus the Wizards.

If you'd like to place a bet on Beasley's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.7 12.0 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 4.5 Assists -- 1.4 1.4 PRA -- 16.3 17.9 PR -- 14.9 16.5 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.8



Malik Beasley Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Beasley is responsible for taking 8.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.6 per game.

He's put up 5.5 threes per game, or 14.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Bucks average the eighth-most possessions per game with 104. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.1 possessions per contest.

The Trail Blazers concede 113 points per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Trail Blazers have given up 45.5 rebounds per contest, which puts them 24th in the league.

The Trail Blazers give up 26.6 assists per game, 19th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Trail Blazers are the third-ranked squad in the NBA.

Malik Beasley vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 21 22 2 1 6 0 2 1/25/2023 29 10 6 5 3 0 0 12/3/2022 26 3 1 1 1 0 0 11/19/2022 27 29 3 1 6 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.