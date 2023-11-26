The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest versus the Detroit Red Wings is set for Sunday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Marcus Johansson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Marcus Johansson score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Johansson stats and insights

  • Johansson has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Red Wings.
  • Johansson has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 3.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings have conceded 59 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Johansson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:59 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:52 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:35 Away L 2-1 SO
11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:19 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:55 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:30 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:43 Away W 4-2
11/4/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:34 Home W 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:07 Home L 5-3
10/29/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:35 Away L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.