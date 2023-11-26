For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, is Mats Zuccarello a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Zuccarello stats and insights

  • In five of 18 games this season, Zuccarello has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Red Wings.
  • On the power play, Zuccarello has accumulated one goal and nine assists.
  • Zuccarello averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.6%.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings have given up 59 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.1 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Zuccarello recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:02 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 19:00 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:53 Away L 2-1 SO
11/12/2023 Stars 1 1 0 16:27 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 19:16 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:36 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:32 Away W 4-2
11/4/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 17:46 Home W 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Devils 1 0 1 16:44 Home L 5-3
10/29/2023 Devils 0 0 0 22:47 Away L 4-3

Wild vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

