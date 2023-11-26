Wild vs. Red Wings Injury Report Today - November 26
Here's a look at the injury report for the Minnesota Wild (5-9-4), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Wild prepare for their matchup against the Detroit Red Wings (10-6-3) at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, November 26 at 1:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Sam Hentges
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|G
|Questionable
|Illness
|Caedan Bankier
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Michael Milne
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jake Walman
|D
|Questionable
|Illness
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wild vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Wild Season Insights
- The Wild's 55 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 27th in the NHL.
- Minnesota concedes 3.9 goals per game (71 total), which ranks 27th in the league.
- Their -16 goal differential is 30th in the league.
Red Wings Season Insights
- Detroit has scored the fifth-most goals in the NHL (70 total, 3.7 per game).
- Its goal differential (+11) makes the team eighth-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Wild vs. Red Wings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Red Wings (-115)
|Wild (-105)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.