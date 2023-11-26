Wild vs. Red Wings November 26 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
You should watch Alex DeBrincat and Mats Zuccarello in particular on Sunday, when the Detroit Red Wings meet the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 1:00 PM ET.
Wild vs. Red Wings Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Red Wings (-115)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSDET,BSN,BSWIX
Wild Players to Watch
- Zuccarello is a top offensive contributor for his team with 20 points (1.1 per game), as he has scored five goals and 15 assists in 18 games (playing 18:18 per game).
- With 17 total points (0.9 per game), including six goals and 11 assists through 18 games, Kirill Kaprizov is crucial for Minnesota's attack.
- This season, Joel Eriksson Ek has nine goals and seven assists for Detroit.
- In the crease, Minnesota's Marc-Andre Fleury is 3-4-2 this season, collecting 218 saves and allowing 31 goals (3.5 goals against average) with an .876 save percentage (59th in the league).
Red Wings Players to Watch
- DeBrincat has been a major player for Detroit this season, collecting 20 points in 19 games.
- Dylan Larkin has seven goals and 12 assists, equaling 19 points (one per game).
- J.T. Compher's 16 points this season are via four goals and 12 assists.
- Alex Lyon (1-1-0) has a 1.5 goals against average and a .933% save percentage (second-best in league).
Wild vs. Red Wings Stat Comparison
|Red Wings Rank
|Red Wings AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|6th
|3.68
|Goals Scored
|3.06
|19th
|13th
|3.11
|Goals Allowed
|3.94
|31st
|17th
|30.7
|Shots
|30.4
|18th
|9th
|29.3
|Shots Allowed
|31.4
|22nd
|15th
|21.25%
|Power Play %
|15.94%
|23rd
|15th
|78.87%
|Penalty Kill %
|67.19%
|32nd
