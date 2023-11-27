As part of today's round robin (four matches), No. 36-ranked Arthur Fils and No. 115 Luca Nardi will be going head-to-head at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Next Gen ATP Finals Men Singles 2023 Info

Tournament: Next Gen ATP Finals Men Singles 2023

Next Gen ATP Finals Men Singles 2023 Round: Round Robin

Round Robin Date: November 28

November 28 TV:

Venue: King Abdullah Sports City

King Abdullah Sports City Location: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Court Surface: Hard

Next Gen ATP Finals Men Singles 2023 Favorites

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank Arthur Fils +225 1st Dominic Stephan Stricker +350 2nd Alex Michelsen +600 3rd Luca van Assche +650 4th Hamad Medjedovic +700 5th Luca Nardi +750 6th Flavio Cobolli +900 7th Abedallah Shelbayh +1000 8th

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Arthur Fils vs. Luca Nardi Round Robin 7:00 AM ET Fils (-350) Nardi (+250) Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Flavio Cobolli Round Robin 8:20 AM ET Stricker (-300) Cobolli (+225) Luca van Assche vs. Abedallah Shelbayh Round Robin 12:00 PM ET van Assche (-225) Shelbayh (+175) Alex Michelsen vs. Hamad Medjedovic Round Robin 1:20 PM ET Michelsen (-130) Medjedovic (+100)

