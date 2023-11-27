The Minnesota Vikings (6-5) are listed as 3-point favorites when they host the Chicago Bears (3-8) in an NFC North matchup on Monday, November 27, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The contest's over/under is listed at 43.

The Vikings' betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Bears. The Bears' betting insights and trends can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup against Vikings.

Vikings vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Chicago Moneyline BetMGM Vikings (-3) 43 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Vikings (-3) 43.5 -168 +142 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Minnesota vs. Chicago Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Vikings vs. Bears Betting Insights

So far this season, Minnesota has posted a 7-3-1 record against the spread.

As a 3-point favorite or greater, the Vikings have two wins ATS (2-1).

Minnesota games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (27.3%).

Chicago's record against the spread in 2023 is 4-6-1.

The Bears' ATS record as 3-point underdogs or greater is 3-3-1.

Of 11 Chicago games so far this season, seven have gone over the total.

Vikings Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Jordan Addison - - - - 46.5 (-115) - Joshua Dobbs 230.5 (-115) 1.5 (+120) 39.5 (-111) - - - T.J. Hockenson - - - - 62.5 (-115) - Alexander Mattison - - 45.5 (-118) - 9.5 (-111) - Josh Oliver - - - - 9.5 (-115) - K.J. Osborn - - - - 31.5 (-118) - Brandon Powell - - - - 22.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Bears Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs D.J. Moore - - - - 58.5 (-118) - Equanimeous St. Brown - - - - 7.5 (-110) - Darnell Mooney - - - - 24.5 (-118) - Cole Kmet - - - - 37.5 (-115) - Tyler Scott - - - - 7.5 (-115) - Justin Fields 194.5 (-115) 1.5 (+195) 51.5 (-118) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

