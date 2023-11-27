The Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) face the Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.

Wisconsin vs. Western Illinois Game Information

Wisconsin Top Players (2022-23)

  • Steven Crowl: 12.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tyler Wahl: 11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Chucky Hepburn: 12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Connor Essegian: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Max Klesmit: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Western Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

  • Trenton Massner: 19 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jesiah West: 9.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Alec Rosner: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Vuk Stevanic: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Quinlan Bennett: 9.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Wisconsin vs. Western Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wisconsin Rank Wisconsin AVG Western Illinois AVG Western Illinois Rank
328th 65.3 Points Scored 73 144th
30th 63.6 Points Allowed 72.4 248th
302nd 29.5 Rebounds 30.6 251st
317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th
112th 7.9 3pt Made 7 219th
300th 11.6 Assists 13.7 128th
1st 8 Turnovers 10.1 25th

