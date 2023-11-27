The Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) are heavily favored (-26.5) to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Kohl Center. The game airs on Big Ten Network. The matchup's over/under is set at 136.5.

Wisconsin vs. Western Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wisconsin -26.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin Betting Records & Stats

Wisconsin's six games this season have gone over this contest's total of 136.5 points three times.

Wisconsin's matchups this year have an average total of 140.7, 4.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Badgers are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

Wisconsin has covered more often than Western Illinois this year, tallying an ATS record of 3-3-0, compared to the 1-4-0 record of Western Illinois.

Wisconsin vs. Western Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wisconsin 3 50% 74.3 144.5 66.3 143.6 135.3 Western Illinois 4 80% 70.2 144.5 77.3 143.6 143.7

Additional Wisconsin Insights & Trends

The Badgers record 74.3 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 77.3 the Leathernecks give up.

Wisconsin is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when scoring more than 77.3 points.

Wisconsin vs. Western Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 26.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wisconsin 3-3-0 0-0 3-3-0 Western Illinois 1-4-0 0-1 2-3-0

Wisconsin vs. Western Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wisconsin Western Illinois 11-6 Home Record 10-4 6-6 Away Record 5-9 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.1 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

