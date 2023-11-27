The Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-4) hope to snap a four-game road losing streak at the Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wisconsin vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, three percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Leathernecks allow to opponents.

Wisconsin has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Leathernecks are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Badgers sit at 228th.

The Badgers average 74.3 points per game, only three fewer points than the 77.3 the Leathernecks give up.

Wisconsin is 2-0 when scoring more than 77.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

On offense, Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 67.3 points per game on the road.

Defensively the Badgers were better in home games last season, giving up 60.7 points per game, compared to 71 in road games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Wisconsin performed better in home games last year, sinking 8.5 threes per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule