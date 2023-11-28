Brook Lopez plus his Milwaukee Bucks teammates face the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Lopez, in his most recent game (November 26 win against the Trail Blazers), posted 10 points, six rebounds, three steals and four blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Lopez's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.3 15.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.2 5.5 Assists -- 1.1 1.3 PRA -- 19.6 22 PR -- 18.5 20.7 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.6



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 11.4% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.0 per contest.

He's connected on 1.8 threes per game, or 12.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Bucks average the seventh-most possessions per game with 103.9. His opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 98.8 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the sixth-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 107.8 points per contest.

Allowing 43.5 rebounds per game, the Heat are the 11th-ranked squad in the league.

The Heat allow 25.6 assists per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are 23rd in the NBA, conceding 13.5 makes per game.

Brook Lopez vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 29 11 7 3 1 1 1

