On Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Kaseya Center, the Miami Heat (10-7) will look to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5), airing at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and BSWI.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and BSWI

TNT and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Bucks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Heat Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-2.5) 226.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bucks (-3) 225 -154 +130 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs Heat Additional Info

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Bucks have a +49 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 120.4 points per game to rank third in the league and are allowing 117.5 per outing to rank 23rd in the NBA.

The Heat outscore opponents by 2.0 points per game (posting 109.8 points per game, 24th in league, and allowing 107.8 per contest, sixth in NBA) and have a +34 scoring differential.

These two teams rack up 230.2 points per game between them, 3.7 more than this game's over/under.

These two teams together give up 225.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Milwaukee has compiled a 6-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Miami has compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bucks and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +185 - Heat +4000 +1400 -

