Bucks vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (10-7) are just 2.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Kaseya Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and BSWI. The matchup's over/under is 226.5.
Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-2.5
|226.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- In 14 of 17 games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have scored more than 226.5 points.
- Milwaukee has an average point total of 237.8 in its contests this year, 11.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Bucks have put together a 6-11-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Milwaukee has been favored 16 times and won 12, or 75%, of those games.
- Milwaukee has a record of 10-2, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -150 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Bucks.
Bucks vs Heat Additional Info
|Bucks vs Heat Injury Report
|Bucks vs Heat Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Heat Prediction
|Bucks vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
Bucks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|14
|82.4%
|120.4
|230.2
|117.5
|225.3
|233.4
|Heat
|5
|29.4%
|109.8
|230.2
|107.8
|225.3
|218.1
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.
- The Bucks have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.
- In home games, Milwaukee sports a worse record against the spread (2-7-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (4-4-0).
- The 120.4 points per game the Bucks record are 12.6 more points than the Heat allow (107.8).
- Milwaukee is 6-10 against the spread and 12-4 overall when scoring more than 107.8 points.
Bucks vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|6-11
|4-9
|10-7
|Heat
|8-9
|3-3
|7-10
Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights
|Bucks
|Heat
|120.4
|109.8
|4
|24
|6-10
|4-1
|12-4
|5-0
|117.5
|107.8
|22
|6
|1-3
|8-8
|4-0
|10-6
