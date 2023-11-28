The Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Miami Heat (10-7) at Kaseya Center on Tuesday, November 28 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Bucks are coming off of a 108-102 win against the Trail Blazers in their most recent game on Sunday. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 33 points for the Bucks in the victory.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Khris Middleton SF Questionable Achilles 11.6 3.9 4.2 Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 8.1 3.9 1.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Haywood Highsmith: Questionable (Back), Dru Smith: Out For Season (Knee), Tyler Herro: Out (Ankle), R.J. Hampton: Out (Knee), Bam Adebayo: Questionable (Hip), Jimmy Butler: Questionable (Ankle), Duncan Robinson: Questionable (Thumb)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: TNT and BSWI

TNT and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.