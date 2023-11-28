The Miami Heat (10-7) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) after winning three straight home games.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Bucks vs Heat Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

This season, the Bucks have a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.

Milwaukee is 8-2 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Heat are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 19th.

The Bucks average 120.4 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 107.8 the Heat give up.

Milwaukee is 12-4 when scoring more than 107.8 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are scoring 118.8 points per game this season at home, which is 3.3 fewer points than they're averaging when playing on the road (122.1).

Defensively Milwaukee has played better in home games this season, giving up 116.1 points per game, compared to 119.0 in away games.

In terms of three-pointers, the Bucks have performed worse when playing at home this season, averaging 13.9 threes per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 14.1 per game and a 39.6% percentage on the road.

