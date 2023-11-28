On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild match up against the St. Louis Blues. Is Frederick Gaudreau going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaudreau stats and insights

  • Gaudreau is yet to score through nine games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Blues.
  • Gaudreau has zero points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have given up 61 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:38 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:43 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 7-4
10/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:14 Home L 5-4 OT
10/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:13 Home L 7-3
10/17/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:02 Away W 5-2
10/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:51 Away L 7-4
10/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:36 Home W 2-0

Wild vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

