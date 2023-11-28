Will Jared Spurgeon Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 28?
When the Minnesota Wild face off against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Jared Spurgeon score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Jared Spurgeon score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Spurgeon stats and insights
- Spurgeon is yet to score through six games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Blues.
- Spurgeon has no points on the power play.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 61 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Wild vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
