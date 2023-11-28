The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest versus the St. Louis Blues is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Joel Eriksson Ek find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Eriksson Ek stats and insights

  • In nine of 19 games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
  • On the power play, Eriksson Ek has accumulated six goals and one assist.
  • He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 15.2% of them.

Blues defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blues are giving up 61 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Eriksson Ek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 18:52 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 22:42 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:17 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 23:53 Away L 2-1 SO
11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:30 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 19:47 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:29 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 21:28 Away W 4-2
11/4/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 20:21 Home W 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:10 Home L 5-3

Wild vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

