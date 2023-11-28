Will Marcus Johansson Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 28?
On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild clash with the St. Louis Blues. Is Marcus Johansson going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Marcus Johansson score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Johansson stats and insights
- In one of 19 games this season, Johansson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
- Johansson has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Johansson's shooting percentage is 3.4%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 61 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Johansson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:35
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|16:43
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|19:34
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Home
|L 5-3
Wild vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
