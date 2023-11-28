The Southern Jaguars (1-5) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Southern Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 53.1% the Jaguars allow to opponents.

The Golden Eagles are the 275th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars rank 359th.

The 79.5 points per game the Golden Eagles average are 7.7 fewer points than the Jaguars allow (87.2).

Marquette is 2-0 when scoring more than 87.2 points.

Southern Stats Insights

Southern has put together a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.3% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Jaguars rank 318th.

The Jaguars score only 2.2 more points per game (69.7) than the Golden Eagles give up to opponents (67.5).

Southern has a 1-1 record when giving up fewer than 79.5 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette put up 83.3 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.

The Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 73.7 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Marquette performed better at home last year, draining 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in away games.

Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Southern averaged 17.1 more points per game at home (82.5) than away (65.4).

The Jaguars allowed 66.9 points per game at home last season, and 73.6 on the road.

At home, Southern made 9.1 trifectas per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (30.5%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/20/2023 UCLA W 71-69 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/21/2023 Kansas W 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/22/2023 Purdue L 78-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Southern - Fiserv Forum 12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center 12/6/2023 Texas - Fiserv Forum

Southern Upcoming Schedule