The Southern Jaguars (1-5) aim to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Southern Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Marquette Stats Insights

  • This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.2% lower than the 53.1% of shots the Jaguars' opponents have made.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 275th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jaguars sit at 359th.
  • The Golden Eagles average 79.5 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 87.2 the Jaguars allow.
  • When Marquette scores more than 87.2 points, it is 2-0.

Southern Stats Insights

  • Southern has compiled a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.3% from the field.
  • The Jaguars are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 296th.
  • The Jaguars' 69.7 points per game are only 2.2 more points than the 67.5 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
  • When Southern allows fewer than 79.5 points, it is 1-1.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Marquette performed better in home games last season, averaging 83.3 points per game, compared to 79.7 per game on the road.
  • The Golden Eagles surrendered 71.1 points per game last season at home, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.7).
  • Looking at three-pointers, Marquette fared better at home last year, averaging 8.9 treys per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Southern scored more points at home (82.5 per game) than away (65.4) last season.
  • At home, the Jaguars gave up 66.9 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.6).
  • At home, Southern made 9.1 trifectas per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (30.5%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 UCLA W 71-69 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Kansas W 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Purdue L 78-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Southern - Fiserv Forum
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center
12/6/2023 Texas - Fiserv Forum

Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Western Illinois L 88-80 Western Hall
11/19/2023 @ Illinois L 88-60 State Farm Center
11/25/2023 @ Valparaiso L 71-59 Athletics-Recreation Center
11/28/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
12/3/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
12/9/2023 SE Louisiana - F. G. Clark Center

