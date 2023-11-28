How to Watch Marquette vs. Southern on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southern Jaguars (1-5) travel to face the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) after losing four consecutive road games. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
Marquette vs. Southern Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 53.1% the Jaguars allow to opponents.
- The Jaguars are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Eagles sit at 275th.
- The Golden Eagles score 79.5 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 87.2 the Jaguars allow.
- Marquette is 2-0 when scoring more than 87.2 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Marquette posted 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did when playing on the road (79.7).
- The Golden Eagles surrendered 71.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.7).
- Marquette sunk 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|UCLA
|W 71-69
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Kansas
|W 73-59
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Purdue
|L 78-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/6/2023
|Texas
|-
|Fiserv Forum
