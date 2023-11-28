Tuesday's contest that pits the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) against the Southern Jaguars (1-5) at Fiserv Forum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 90-62 in favor of Marquette, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 28.

There is no line set for the game.

Marquette vs. Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 90, Southern 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-28.4)

Marquette (-28.4) Computer Predicted Total: 151.9

Marquette has a 2-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Southern, who is 1-5-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Golden Eagles are 2-2-0 and the Jaguars are 3-3-0.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles average 79.5 points per game (98th in college basketball) while allowing 67.5 per outing (121st in college basketball). They have a +72 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12 points per game.

Marquette loses the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. it collects 31 rebounds per game, which ranks 272nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.2 per outing.

Marquette makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball) at a 33.1% rate (179th in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 its opponents make while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc.

The Golden Eagles score 100.7 points per 100 possessions (85th in college basketball), while giving up 85.5 points per 100 possessions (109th in college basketball).

Marquette wins the turnover battle by six per game, committing 8.8 (20th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.8.

