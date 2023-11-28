Marquette vs. Southern November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Marquette Golden Eagles (3-0) will face the Southern Jaguars (1-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This contest is available via Fox Sports 1.
Marquette vs. Southern Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Marquette Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyler Kolek: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Oso Ighodaro: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Kam Jones: 15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper: 12.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Stevie Mitchell: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Southern Top Players (2022-23)
- P.J. Byrd: 9.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bryson Etienne: 10.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brion Whitley: 11.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyrone Lyons: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Terrell Williams Jr.: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Marquette vs. Southern Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Marquette Rank
|Marquette AVG
|Southern AVG
|Southern Rank
|23rd
|79.3
|Points Scored
|71.9
|175th
|184th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|71.3
|217th
|333rd
|28.4
|Rebounds
|30.4
|262nd
|280th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|266th
|39th
|8.9
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|6th
|17.3
|Assists
|14.1
|101st
|44th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|13.8
|327th
