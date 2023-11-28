Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sauk County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Sauk County, Wisconsin today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sauk County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Portage High School at Baraboo High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Baraboo, WI
- Conference: Badger
- How to Stream: Watch Here
