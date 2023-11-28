Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Washington County, Wisconsin today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Washington County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Living Word Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Jackson, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manitowoc Lincoln High School at Hartford Union High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Hartford, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
