Wild vs. Blues November 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Wild's Mats Zuccarello and the St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas are two of the top players to keep an eye on when these squads play on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center.
Wild vs. Blues Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Wild (-165)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSMW,BSN,BSWIX
Wild Players to Watch
- Zuccarello has been a major player for Minnesota this season, collecting 21 points in 19 games.
- Kirill Kaprizov has six goals and 12 assists, equaling 18 points (0.9 per game).
- Joel Eriksson Ek's total of 17 points is via 10 goals and seven assists.
- Marc-Andre Fleury's record is 3-4-2. He has conceded 31 goals (3.5 goals against average) and made 218 saves with an .876% save percentage (62nd in league).
Blues Players to Watch
- Thomas' eight goals and 14 assists in 20 matchups give him 22 points on the season.
- Pavel Buchnevich is a top scorer for St. Louis, with 16 total points this season. In 18 games, he has scored eight goals and provided eight assists.
- This season, St. Louis' Jordan Kyrou has 13 points, courtesy of four goals (fifth on team) and nine assists (third).
- In the crease, St. Louis' Joel Hofer is 5-3-0 this season, collecting 182 saves and allowing 19 goals (3.0 goals against average) with a .905 save percentage (31st in the league).
Wild vs. Blues Stat Comparison
|Wild Rank
|Wild AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|20th
|2.95
|Goals Scored
|2.95
|20th
|31st
|3.95
|Goals Allowed
|3.05
|15th
|16th
|30.8
|Shots
|30.1
|19th
|19th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|32.2
|26th
|24th
|16.22%
|Power Play %
|9.84%
|30th
|32nd
|66.67%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.85%
|16th
