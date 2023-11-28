The Minnesota Wild (5-10-4) will try to stop a seven-game losing streak when they face the St. Louis Blues (11-8-1) at home on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX.

Wild vs. Blues Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-160) Blues (+135) 6.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have won 42.9% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (3-4).

Minnesota has played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in just one game this season, and lost.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wild's implied win probability is 61.5%.

Minnesota and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 11 of 19 games this season.

Wild vs Blues Additional Info

Wild vs. Blues Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 56 (28th) Goals 59 (24th) 75 (28th) Goals Allowed 61 (16th) 12 (22nd) Power Play Goals 6 (30th) 23 (32nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 11 (9th)

Wild Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games Minnesota has gone 2-6-2 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 contests, Minnesota went over four times.

The Wild's past 10 games have averaged 0.1 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Wild are putting up 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Wild's 3.0 average goals per game add up to 56 total, which makes them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Wild rank 28th in total goals against, allowing 4.0 goals per game (75 total) in NHL play.

They're ranked 30th in the league with a -19 goal differential .

