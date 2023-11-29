The Georgetown Hoyas (4-2) aim to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Merrimack Warriors (3-4) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Georgetown vs. Merrimack matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgetown vs. Merrimack Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Georgetown vs. Merrimack Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Georgetown vs. Merrimack Betting Trends

Georgetown has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

In the Hoyas' five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Merrimack has covered five times in six matchups with a spread this year.

In the Warriors' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Georgetown Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Oddsmakers rate Georgetown much higher (80th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (232nd).

With odds of +50000, Georgetown has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

