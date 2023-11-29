How to Watch Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-1, 0-0 Horizon League) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning run when taking on the Green Bay Phoenix (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Cleveland State vs Youngstown State (6:30 PM ET | November 29)
- IUPUI vs Wright State (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Robert Morris vs Northern Kentucky (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Oakland vs Detroit Mercy (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
Green Bay Stats Insights
- The Phoenix are shooting 44.2% from the field, 3% higher than the 41.2% the Mastodons' opponents have shot this season.
- Green Bay is 3-2 when it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.
- The Phoenix are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mastodons sit at 298th.
- The Phoenix's 60.2 points per game are 5.5 fewer points than the 65.7 the Mastodons allow.
- Green Bay is 1-1 when it scores more than 65.7 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Green Bay scored more points at home (61.8 per game) than away (57.6) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Phoenix gave up 1.5 fewer points per game at home (75.3) than away (76.8).
- At home, Green Bay knocked down 6.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged away (7.2). Green Bay's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.7%) than on the road (30.7%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Green Bay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Montana State
|W 54-53
|Worthington Arena
|11/21/2023
|UC Riverside
|L 74-68
|Worthington Arena
|11/25/2023
|St. Thomas
|W 64-51
|Resch Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Milwaukee
|-
|Resch Center
|12/6/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.