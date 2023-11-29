The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-1, 0-0 Horizon League) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning run when taking on the Green Bay Phoenix (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Green Bay Stats Insights

  • The Phoenix are shooting 44.2% from the field, 3% higher than the 41.2% the Mastodons' opponents have shot this season.
  • Green Bay is 3-2 when it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.
  • The Phoenix are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mastodons sit at 298th.
  • The Phoenix's 60.2 points per game are 5.5 fewer points than the 65.7 the Mastodons allow.
  • Green Bay is 1-1 when it scores more than 65.7 points.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Green Bay scored more points at home (61.8 per game) than away (57.6) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Phoenix gave up 1.5 fewer points per game at home (75.3) than away (76.8).
  • At home, Green Bay knocked down 6.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged away (7.2). Green Bay's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.7%) than on the road (30.7%) too.

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ Montana State W 54-53 Worthington Arena
11/21/2023 UC Riverside L 74-68 Worthington Arena
11/25/2023 St. Thomas W 64-51 Resch Center
11/29/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/2/2023 Milwaukee - Resch Center
12/6/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville - Sam M. Vadalabene Center

