The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-1, 0-0 Horizon League) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning run when taking on the Green Bay Phoenix (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Green Bay Stats Insights

The Phoenix are shooting 44.2% from the field, 3% higher than the 41.2% the Mastodons' opponents have shot this season.

Green Bay is 3-2 when it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.

The Phoenix are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mastodons sit at 298th.

The Phoenix's 60.2 points per game are 5.5 fewer points than the 65.7 the Mastodons allow.

Green Bay is 1-1 when it scores more than 65.7 points.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Green Bay scored more points at home (61.8 per game) than away (57.6) last season.

In 2022-23, the Phoenix gave up 1.5 fewer points per game at home (75.3) than away (76.8).

At home, Green Bay knocked down 6.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged away (7.2). Green Bay's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.7%) than on the road (30.7%) too.

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule