Wednesday's contest that pits the Marquette Golden Eagles (6-0) versus the Memphis Tigers (2-4) at Al McGuire Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-57 in favor of Marquette, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Golden Eagles head into this game after a 74-58 win against Arkansas on Saturday.

Marquette vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Marquette vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 78, Memphis 57

Marquette Schedule Analysis

On November 11 versus the Illinois Fighting Illini, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 48) in our computer rankings, the Golden Eagles notched their best win of the season, a 71-67 victory at home.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Marquette is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Marquette is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.

Marquette 2023-24 Best Wins

71-67 at home over Illinois (No. 48) on November 11

74-58 over Arkansas (No. 67) on November 25

73-65 over Boston College (No. 103) on November 24

84-51 at home over UT Martin (No. 244) on November 6

92-58 on the road over IUPUI (No. 263) on November 15

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 15.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 59.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

15.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 59.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Mackenzie Hare: 16 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.6 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (22-for-42)

16 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.6 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (22-for-42) Rose Nkumu: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 71 FG%, 75 3PT% (9-for-12)

10.2 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 71 FG%, 75 3PT% (9-for-12) Frannie Hottinger: 9 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 51 FG%

9 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 51 FG% Jordan King: 15.2 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles' +155 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 25.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.7 points per game (31st in college basketball) while giving up 55.8 per contest (59th in college basketball).

