On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild go head to head against the Nashville Predators. Is Brock Faber going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Brock Faber score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Faber stats and insights

  • Faber has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Predators.
  • Faber has no points on the power play.
  • Faber's shooting percentage is 4.0%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 66 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Faber recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 25:01 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:09 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:49 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 23:59 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 1 0 1 24:16 Away L 2-1 SO
11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:30 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:26 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 24:49 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 23:08 Away W 4-2
11/4/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 24:19 Home W 5-4 SO

Wild vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

