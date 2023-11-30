How to Watch the Bucks vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (13-5) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (5-14) on November 30, 2023 at United Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bucks vs Bulls Additional Info
|Bucks vs Bulls Injury Report
|Bucks vs Bulls Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Bulls Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Bulls Prediction
|Bucks vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Bulls Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Bulls allow to opponents.
- Milwaukee is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
- The Bucks are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 27th.
- The Bucks record 8.1 more points per game (120.9) than the Bulls allow (112.8).
- Milwaukee is 11-2 when scoring more than 112.8 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Bucks are averaging 4.3 fewer points per game (118.8) than they are on the road (123.1).
- Milwaukee gives up 116.1 points per game at home this season, compared to 119.6 on the road.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Bucks have fared worse at home this season, sinking 13.9 threes per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 14 per game and a 39.4% percentage in road games.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
|Pat Connaughton
|Out
|Ankle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.