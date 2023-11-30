Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the players to watch on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Chicago Bulls (5-14) go head to head with the Milwaukee Bucks (13-5) at United Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Bulls

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI+, BSWI

NBCS-CHI+, BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks were victorious in their most recent game against the Heat, 131-124, on Tuesday. Antetokounmpo was their high scorer with 33 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 33 10 5 2 1 1 Damian Lillard 32 4 9 0 0 4 Khris Middleton 17 8 2 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bucks vs Bulls Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo provides the Bucks 30.1 points, 10.6 boards and 4.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Damian Lillard contributes with 26 points per game, plus 4.4 boards and 6.4 assists.

The Bucks receive 13.2 points per game from Brook Lopez, plus 5.1 boards and 1.3 assists.

Bobby Portis provides the Bucks 11.5 points, 6.3 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Bucks get 11.2 points per game from Malik Beasley, plus 4.6 boards and 1.3 assists.

Watch Nikola Vucevic, Antetokounmpo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 28.6 10.5 5.2 1.6 0.9 0.3 Damian Lillard 24.6 4 7 0.8 0 3 Brook Lopez 16.2 5.8 1.7 0.9 3.4 1.6 Bobby Portis 11.5 6.9 0.9 0.6 0.7 1.2 Malik Beasley 12.7 5.1 1.1 0.8 0.3 3.2

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.