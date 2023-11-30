Giannis Antetokounmpo plus his Milwaukee Bucks teammates hit the court versus the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Antetokounmpo, in his previous game (November 28 win against the Heat), put up 33 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Let's look at Antetokounmpo's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 30.1 34.0 Rebounds 11.5 10.6 11.7 Assists 4.5 4.6 5.5 PRA -- 45.3 51.2 PR -- 40.7 45.7



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, he's put up 20.5% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.1 per contest.

The Bucks average the seventh-most possessions per game with 103.7. His opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 98.7 possessions per contest.

The Bulls allow 112.8 points per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

The Bulls are the 28th-ranked team in the league, conceding 46.4 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Bulls have given up 27.8 per game, 25th in the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2023 35 35 11 2 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.