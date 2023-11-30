The Milwaukee Panthers (4-3) will try to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the Green Bay Phoenix (4-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Klotsche Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Green Bay vs. Milwaukee Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix score an average of 70.5 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 63.6 the Panthers allow to opponents.

Green Bay has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.

Milwaukee is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 70.5 points.

The Panthers score 71.0 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 60.2 the Phoenix give up.

Milwaukee is 4-2 when scoring more than 60.2 points.

Green Bay is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 71.0 points.

The Panthers are making 42.2% of their shots from the field, 4.1% higher than the Phoenix allow to opponents (38.1%).

The Phoenix's 45.2 shooting percentage from the field is 5.3 higher than the Panthers have given up.

Green Bay Leaders

Cassie Schiltz: 10.2 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

10.2 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Natalie McNeal: 9.7 PTS, 44.1 FG%

9.7 PTS, 44.1 FG% Bailey Butler: 7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Maddy Schreiber: 9.7 PTS, 53.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

9.7 PTS, 53.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Callie Genke: 10.8 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Bay Schedule