When the Minnesota Wild square off against the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Jared Spurgeon score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Jared Spurgeon score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Spurgeon stats and insights

  • Spurgeon is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Predators.
  • Spurgeon has zero points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have given up 66 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Spurgeon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Blues 1 0 1 23:16 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:13 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:57 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:40 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:48 Away L 2-1 SO
11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:48 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:52 Away L 3-2

Wild vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

