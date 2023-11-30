Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Manitowoc County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kiel High School at Two Rivers High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Two Rivers, WI

Two Rivers, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Valders High School at Chilton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Chilton, WI

Chilton, WI Conference: Eastern Wisconsin Conference

Eastern Wisconsin Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Manitowoc Lutheran High School at Shiocton High School