Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Marquette County, Wisconsin today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marquette County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Westfield Area High School at Wild Rose High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 29

12:00 AM CT on November 29 Location: Wild Rose, WI

Wild Rose, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Westfield Area High School at Wild Rose High School