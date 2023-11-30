The Minnesota Wild, Mats Zuccarello among them, face the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you're considering a bet on Zuccarello against the Predators, we have plenty of info to help.

Mats Zuccarello vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Zuccarello Season Stats Insights

Zuccarello has averaged 18:31 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Zuccarello has a goal in five games this season through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 16 of 20 games this season, Zuccarello has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Zuccarello has had an assist in a game 14 times this year over 20 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Zuccarello has an implied probability of 68.9% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Zuccarello has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Zuccarello Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators are conceding 66 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 20 Games 3 22 Points 2 5 Goals 0 17 Assists 2

