Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Brown Deer High School at Dominican High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Whitefish Bay, WI

Whitefish Bay, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Destiny High School at St. Joseph Catholic Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Kenosha, WI

Kenosha, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitefish Bay High School at Hartford Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Hartford, WI

Hartford, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

St Anthony High School at Faith Christian School