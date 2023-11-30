Thursday's contest that pits the Green Bay Phoenix (4-2) versus the Milwaukee Panthers (4-3) at Klotsche Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-59 in favor of Green Bay, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 30.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Panthers claimed an 84-59 win against Central Michigan.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Milwaukee vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Milwaukee vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 75, Milwaukee 59

Other Horizon Predictions

Milwaukee Schedule Analysis

Against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on November 18, the Panthers picked up their signature win of the season, a 67-61 victory.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Panthers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.

Milwaukee has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Milwaukee 2023-24 Best Wins

67-61 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 289) on November 18

84-59 at home over Central Michigan (No. 350) on November 25

88-67 on the road over McNeese (No. 354) on November 17

Milwaukee Leaders

Kamy Peppler: 14.7 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (21-for-54)

14.7 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (21-for-54) Kendall Nead: 19.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

19.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44) Jada Donaldson: 6.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

6.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Angie Cera: 11.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

11.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Jorey Buwalda: 8.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 52.5 FG%

Milwaukee Performance Insights

The Panthers outscore opponents by 7.4 points per game (scoring 71 points per game to rank 115th in college basketball while giving up 63.6 per outing to rank 170th in college basketball) and have a +52 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.