Milwaukee vs. Green Bay November 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Milwaukee Panthers (0-3) meet the Green Bay Phoenix (2-1) in a clash of Horizon teams at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Milwaukee vs. Green Bay Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Milwaukee Games
- November 25 at home vs Central Michigan
- November 18 at Mississippi Valley State
- November 17 at McNeese
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.