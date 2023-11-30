The Milwaukee Panthers (4-3) hope to build on a four-game winning stretch when they host the Green Bay Phoenix (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Klotsche Center.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Milwaukee vs. Green Bay Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix score an average of 70.5 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 63.6 the Panthers allow to opponents.

Green Bay has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.

Milwaukee is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 70.5 points.

The Panthers record 10.8 more points per game (71) than the Phoenix allow (60.2).

Milwaukee has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 60.2 points.

Green Bay is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 71 points.

The Panthers shoot 42.2% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Phoenix concede defensively.

The Phoenix make 45.2% of their shots from the field, 5.3% higher than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Milwaukee Leaders

Kamy Peppler: 14.7 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (21-for-54)

14.7 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (21-for-54) Kendall Nead: 19.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

19.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44) Jada Donaldson: 6.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

6.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Angie Cera: 11.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

11.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Jorey Buwalda: 8.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 52.5 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Milwaukee Schedule