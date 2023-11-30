Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walworth County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Walworth County, Wisconsin today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Walworth County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St Anthony High School at Faith Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Williams Bay, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.