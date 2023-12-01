Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kenosha County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Kenosha County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Indian Trail High School and Academy at Racine Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Racine, WI
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Horlick High School at Tremper High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
