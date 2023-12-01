We have high school basketball competition in Lincoln County, Wisconsin today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Lincoln County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tomahawk High School at Northland Pines High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 1

7:15 PM CT on December 1 Location: Eagle River, WI

Eagle River, WI Conference: Great Northern

Great Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Mosinee High School at Merrill High School