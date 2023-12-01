If you live in Sheboygan County, Wisconsin and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sheboygan County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah High School at Elcho High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Elcho, WI

Elcho, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Random Lake High School at Reedsville High School