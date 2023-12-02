Brook Lopez's Milwaukee Bucks match up versus the Atlanta Hawks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Lopez, in his most recent game (November 30 loss against the Bulls), posted 20 points.

Below, we look at Lopez's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.6 17.3 Rebounds 6.5 5.1 5.9 Assists -- 1.2 1.6 PRA -- 19.9 24.8 PR -- 18.7 23.2 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.0



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Hawks

Lopez has taken 10.1 shots per game this season and made 5.2 per game, which account for 11.4% and 11.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 13.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Lopez's Bucks average 104.3 possessions per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 17th with 105.7 possessions per contest.

Giving up 122.3 points per game, the Hawks are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Hawks give up 44.1 rebounds per game, ranking 14th in the NBA.

The Hawks give up 28.5 assists per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 13.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Hawks are the 24th-ranked team in the league.

Brook Lopez vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 20 13 3 1 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.