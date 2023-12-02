The Milwaukee Bucks (13-6) hope to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) on December 2, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports

Bucks vs Hawks Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 49% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 49.6% the Hawks allow to opponents.

In games Milwaukee shoots better than 49.6% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.

The Bucks are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 13th.

The 120.5 points per game the Bucks put up are just 1.8 fewer points than the Hawks give up (122.3).

When Milwaukee scores more than 122.3 points, it is 7-1.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Bucks have been worse when playing at home this season, scoring 118.8 points per game, compared to 122.1 per game in road games.

Milwaukee is surrendering 116.1 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 3.5 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (119.6).

When it comes to three-pointers, the Bucks have performed worse when playing at home this year, averaging 13.9 threes per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 14.2 per game and a 38.6% percentage away from home.

Bucks Injuries