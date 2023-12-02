How to Watch the Bucks vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (13-6) hope to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) on December 2, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Bucks vs Hawks Additional Info
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks are shooting 49% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 49.6% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- In games Milwaukee shoots better than 49.6% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
- The Bucks are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 13th.
- The 120.5 points per game the Bucks put up are just 1.8 fewer points than the Hawks give up (122.3).
- When Milwaukee scores more than 122.3 points, it is 7-1.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Bucks have been worse when playing at home this season, scoring 118.8 points per game, compared to 122.1 per game in road games.
- Milwaukee is surrendering 116.1 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 3.5 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (119.6).
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Bucks have performed worse when playing at home this year, averaging 13.9 threes per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 14.2 per game and a 38.6% percentage away from home.
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Pat Connaughton
|Out
|Ankle
|Andre Jackson
|Questionable
|Back
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
